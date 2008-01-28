HOME - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two die in Reedsburg house fire

Two people were killed in a house fire Saturday night in Reedsburg.

Jefferson Award Winner, June 2017: Dawn Crim

For years, a Madison woman has been helping to shape leaders in the African American community.

AmFam Championship marks 2nd year supporting community Video included

The second-ever American Family Insurance Championship is in the books and organizers say they're grateful to be able to support local charities.

New memorial at Fort Atkinson park honors military K9s Video included

 A new memorial was unveiled Sunday that honors the service and sacrifice of military K9s.

Community event celebrates Milwaukee man's release from Abu Dhabi prison Video included

A Wisconsin native is out of prison in the Middle East and back home in Milwaukee getting help from the community.

Hmong-American doctor inspired by heritage

A Hmong-American who recently received his medical degree plans to return to Madison to pursue research on using stem cells to treat chronic pain. 

Richland Center motorcyclist dead after crash with turning vehicle

Authorities say a Richland Center motorcyclist has died after a crash in the town of Spring Green on Friday afternoon. 

Slideshow: June 24th double rainbows

As the sun was setting in the west, and the rain was moving east, vivid double rainbows were spotted across our area.

UPDATE: At least 50,000 attend Shake the Lake Video included

Police estimate 50,000-70,000 people were at Saturday's Shake the Lake festivities, and there were no major incidents. 

