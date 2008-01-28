Two people were killed in a house fire Saturday night in Reedsburg.
For years, a Madison woman has been helping to shape leaders in the African American community.
The second-ever American Family Insurance Championship is in the books and organizers say they're grateful to be able to support local charities.
A new memorial was unveiled Sunday that honors the service and sacrifice of military K9s.
A Wisconsin native is out of prison in the Middle East and back home in Milwaukee getting help from the community.
A Hmong-American who recently received his medical degree plans to return to Madison to pursue research on using stem cells to treat chronic pain.
Authorities say a Richland Center motorcyclist has died after a crash in the town of Spring Green on Friday afternoon.
As the sun was setting in the west, and the rain was moving east, vivid double rainbows were spotted across our area.
Police estimate 50,000-70,000 people were at Saturday's Shake the Lake festivities, and there were no major incidents.
Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Milwaukee man. They say he was found safe in Tennessee, where he used to live.More >>
Madison Police say two teenage boys were arrested around 1:15 am Saturday morning after police say they battered a 46-year-old Madison man riding his bike.More >>
The dog won $1,500, a trophy, and a trip to New York City.More >>
Madison Police say their K-9 Officer Frees is to thank for tracking down a suspect police say pointed a loaded weapon at a woman on Northport Drive.More >>
We have more inside scoop about the Madison contestant on this season of ABC's The Bachelorette, Peter Kraus.More >>
The PGA Tour brought out hometown golfers and celebrity competitors throughout the weekend at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison. Tournament director Nate Pokrass says the players were happy with conditions and the event has grown since the first year, so they're working on a long-term plan for the tour.More >>
Matthew Gonzales spent nine weeks in prison in Abu Dhabi. He went there on a trip for a tech job to install cables on a cruise ship, but ended up getting arrested for bringing his prescription painkillers into the United Arab Emirates.More >>
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, who helped plan and fundraise for the memorial, say they were inspired by the memory of Terry Beck, a Fort Atkinson K9 handler and his German Shepard dog, Seato. The two made the "ultimate sacrifice" in December 1967.More >>
27 Storm Track Sunday Evening ForecastMore >>
Governor Walker is hitting the road on his Harley this weekend to promote tourism in Wisconsin.
A rain delay is postponing the main event at Shake the Lake but people still stuck around to see the big show.More >>
Diana Walker was jarred awake early Saturday morning by noise coming from the apartment building next door. "Around 5:30 this morning, I heard yelling and arguing. But I couldn't make out what they were saying."More >>
Chief Koval gives details on Saturday homicideMore >>
Madison's flag controversy continues, with a bombshell development about the banner.More >>
In this installment of the award-winning documentary series, Our Wisconsin, we dig deeper into the issues that some say prove our state is the most racist in America.More >>
Digging Deeper, investigating every side of the story for you.It’s one more interview, one more fact, Digging Deeper when it’s there we’ll find it.More >>
WKOW is proud to announce our next-generation 27 Storm Track weather app.More >>
