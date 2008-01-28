AmFam Championship marks 2nd year supporting community The second-ever American Family Insurance Championship is in the books and organizers say they're grateful to be able to support local charities. More>>

Hmong-American doctor inspired by heritage A Hmong-American who recently received his medical degree plans to return to Madison to pursue research on using stem cells to treat chronic pain. More>>

Richland Center motorcyclist dead after crash with turning vehicle Authorities say a Richland Center motorcyclist has died after a crash in the town of Spring Green on Friday afternoon. More>>