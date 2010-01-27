WKOW Viewer Advisory Board - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WKOW Viewer Advisory Board

Posted:
WKOW values your opinions and ideas. That's why we're introducing the WKOW Volunteer Viewer Advisory Board. As a member, your voice will be heard. Your feedback will help us learn more about our viewers likes and dislikes so we can better serve you.
The WKOW Volunteer Viewer Advisory Board, will meet 4-6 times a year for one to two hours, lunch or dinner will be provided. You can expect to be asked questions about subjects related to WKOW, such as programming, the website, the news, marketing, and more.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the WKOW Volunteer Viewer Advisory board please contact Jill Genter at jgenter@wkowtv.com
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.