Greg Neumann joined WKOW in July 2011 as a political reporter.
Greg is WKOW's Capitol Bureau Chief and covers state politics on his Sunday morning show, Capitol City Sunday on WKOW at 9 a.m. as well as on 27 News at 5 & 6 on weekdays.
"I have long had a passion for covering politics and I am very happy to have the chance to do so in my home state of Wisconsin for WKOW," Greg said. "I feel there's never been a more important time to cover the Wisconsin legislature and I hope to present very fair and thorough stories to our viewers so they can form their own opinions on the volatile issues of the day."
An Oconomowoc-native, Greg graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.
He got his start in broadcast as a Sports Talk Show Host/Reporter at WAUK-AM Radio in Waukesha. His first television job was as the Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter at KDUH-TV in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
After Nebraska, Greg returned to Wisconsin, working at our sister station in Eau Claire, WQOW-TV as the weekend sports anchor. He also made stops at WDJT-TV and WVTV-TV in Milwaukee.
Prior to coming to WKOW, Greg reported and anchored at WEAR-TV in Pensacola, Florida.
"When I'm not working, I love to attend concerts, which is one thing I plan to do a lot of in Madison," Greg said. "I am also a movie buff who likes to write reviews on Facebook in my spare time. I also like to play tennis and follow Wisconsin Badger football!"
