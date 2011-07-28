Contact Info

Direct Line: (608) 661-2739

Mary Jo Gatzke is a UW Eau Claire grad in the Entrepreneurship program with a minor in Marketing. She worked for a Fox affiliate out of college in the Eau Claire/Lacrosse area before giving into her Bucky Badger itch to come back to Mad Town. She then worked for a 6 station radio group for 3+ years gaining a strong promotional understanding before getting back into network TV for the last 10+ years. Mary Jo specializes in working with local Direct clients who are considering entering the Network TV market. If you are looking for a well rounded marketing consultant to not only show you the benefits of network television but to help you more efficiently place your other advertising as well, Call Mary Jo Gatzke at 608-661-2739 or email her at mgatzke@wkow.com. Mary Jo is an active member of BNI, The Waunakee/Westport Chamber of Commerce, and serves on the board for Wauktoberfest.