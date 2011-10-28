Amber Noggle

email l facebook

Amber joins the 27 News team from New York City, where she was an anchor and Emmy-nominated reporter for News 12.

She was born and raised in the Midwest and is thrilled to now call Madison home.

Amber's passion for journalism began at an early age, and led her to the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, where she fell in love with broadcasting. During her time in New York, she covered a number of historic events, including the crash landing of flight 1549 on the Hudson River, President Obama's trip to Ground Zero after the death of Osama Bin Laden, and Pope Benedict's first visit to the U.S.

What Amber loves most about being an anchor is the ability to be invited into her viewer's homes each evening. She hopes to bring a warm and compassionate approach to the news, and become like a member of the family. She looks forward to exploring this beautiful city and getting to know its remarkable people.

During her free time, Amber likes to keep it moving! She's an avid snowboarder, hiker and runner, and hopes to use her east coast surfing skills to learn the tricks to watersports on these beautiful lakes! Also a devout football fan, she's now excited to be rooting on the Badgers and Packers!

You can catch Amber weekday evenings on 27 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.