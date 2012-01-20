Dani Maxwell

Dani is the co-anchor and Executive Producer of Wake Up Wisconsin on WKOW. She joined the team 27 News team in January of 2012.



Dani holds a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Illinois State University. She has worked in half a dozen newsrooms over the past 15 years in nearly all capacities, including as a producer, reporter and news anchor. She has held management positions at her last two television stations, including here at WKOW.



Dani started her career as a sports reporter, but quickly switched to news while working in Grand Junction, Colorado. Dani has also worked in Peoria, Champaign, Bloomington and Rockford, Illinois before settling in Madison.



Dani and her husband Steve are proud parents to Rylan, McKay, Asher, Kenji and Brooks. McKay, Asher and Kenji were triplet boys who passed away shortly after birth, which Dani wrote about in a story you can find here.



Dani is an avid cyclist and completed her first triathlon in 2013. If you see her around town, please stop and introduce yourself!







