Infant found safe in Michigan after being taken in Sauk County Posted: Thursday, April 3, 2014 3:10 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 5:01 PM EST Posted:Updated:

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) --- Sauk County authorities say a father who had unlawfully taken his infant son from a rural home and traveled through four states was arrested in Michigan, with the boy safe.



Authorities say 23-year old Luis Gutierriez faces a felony charge of interfering with child custody, and will face extradition.



A criminal complaint states Gutierriez and the child's mother left their Town of Honey Creek home Wednesday night to go to a club, as Gutierriez's brother babysat the three month old.



Records state the couple got into a dispute, and Gutierriez returned home, took the infant boy, and over $3,000 of his brother's money, with plans to head to a cousin's home in New York.



Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister says Gutierriez's departure just past seven a.m. Thursday was tracked. He says Gutierriez swapped out his Ford pick-up truck for a Ford Ranger in Mauston.



Meister says Gutierriez's vehicle was photographed at an Illinois toll booth, pinpointed to Portage, Indiana, and stopped in Mattawan, Michigan.



No Amber Alert was issued in connection to the child's disappearance. Meister says the boy's mother believed the infant was in no danger, a criteria for activating the Amber Alert system.



Sauk County District Attorney Kevin Meister says the child's mother has legal custody of the boy. Meister says the reunion of mother and son is being arranged.

