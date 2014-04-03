Infant found safe in Michigan after being taken in Sauk County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Infant found safe in Michigan after being taken in Sauk County

Posted: Updated:
SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) --- Sauk County authorities say a father who had unlawfully taken his infant son from a rural home and traveled through four states was arrested in Michigan, with the boy safe.

Authorities say 23-year old Luis Gutierriez faces a felony charge of interfering with child custody, and will face extradition.

A criminal complaint states Gutierriez and the child's mother left their Town of Honey Creek home Wednesday night to go to a club, as Gutierriez's brother babysat the three month old.

Records state the couple got into a dispute, and Gutierriez returned home, took the infant boy, and over $3,000 of his brother's money, with plans to head  to a cousin's home in New York.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister says Gutierriez's departure just past seven a.m. Thursday was tracked. He says Gutierriez swapped out his Ford pick-up truck for a Ford Ranger in Mauston.

Meister says Gutierriez's vehicle was photographed at an Illinois toll booth, pinpointed to Portage, Indiana, and stopped in Mattawan, Michigan.

No Amber Alert was issued in connection to the child's disappearance. Meister says the boy's mother believed the infant was in no danger, a criteria for activating the Amber Alert system.

Sauk County District Attorney Kevin Meister says the child's mother has legal custody of the boy. Meister says the reunion of mother and son is being arranged. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.