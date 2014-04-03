Infant found safe in Michigan after being taken in Sauk County

A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.More >>
Wisconsin's economy is doing well in many respects, with rising wages and an unemployment rate of just 3.2 percent - well below the national average.More >>
Wisconsin technical college students will not see a tuition freeze next fall, after Republicans on the legislature's Joint Finance Committee voted to reject that proposal from Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) Wednesday.More >>
Doctors say incidents of swimmer's ear are increasing as the weather gets warmer.More >>
Fox News is reporting their former president, Roger Ailes, has died.More >>
A man who struck his head after tumbling over a railing at Chicago's Wrigley Field has died.More >>
On May 9, Republican leaders of the state legislature's budget committee voted to restore a previously troubled loan program at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and defended their decision to proceed despite knowing a new audit report would be released this week. That audit shows it might have been wise to wait.More >>
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been appointed as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigationMore >>
The Madison Area Sports Commission announced on Wednesday that a new exciting Public Art Project is coming to the Madison area in spring of 2018.More >>
Addressing the media for the first time since stories broke about President Donald Trump sharing classified intelligence with Russian diplomats and allegedly asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday morning he won't pre-judge either issue before having all of the facts.More >>
