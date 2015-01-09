email | Twitter | Blog





Branden Borremans comes to Madison from KKTV in Colorado Springs, CO, where he spent more than eight years as the station's morning meteorologist. During his time along Colorado's Front Range, he covered everything from blizzards in the winter to flash floods and raging wildfires in the summer. Branden's weather reports played a key role in the station's award-winning team coverage of Colorado's two most destructive wildfires, the Black Forest Fire in 2013, and Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012; his station was the only station to stay on the air, commercial-free, for 96 and 130 hours, respectively. Branden has earned the Seals of Approval from both the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.



While Colorado will always be Branden's second home, Wisconsin is home. Branden was born and raised in Green Bay, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 1998. Since then, Branden's career has taken him to Idaho, South Dakota, Iowa, Colorado, with a five-year stint back to Green Bay wedged in between. He says his most recent return to Wisconsin will be his last! Not only is he thrilled to be close to family and friends but also can't wait to make Madison, one of the most beautiful and vibrant cities in the country, his permanent home.



When not at work, Branden has a real passion for staying active. Long-distance running, pickup basketball, racquetball, and playing golf all help to keep him busy. And of course, being a Wisconsin native, he is a rabid Packers, Brewers, and Badgers fan!

