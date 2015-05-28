Savanna Tomei

Savanna is the co-anchor/producer of Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend, and a weekday reporter for Wake Up Wisconsin.

When she joined WKOW in May of 2015, her main role was to launch Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend to three other stations in the state. Today, the show includes stories from and airs on WKOW in Madison, WXOW in La Crosse, WQOW in Eau Claire, WAOW in Wausau, and KBJR Duluth/Superior. She's very proud to serve communities that otherwise may not have weekend morning news.

Savanna grew up in the Chicago suburbs, and graduated from Eastern Illinois University. Before joining WKOW, she worked at WEIU News Watch for three years, where her favorite stories were the ones that touched her heart. Her reporting earned her recognition from the Illinois News Broadcasters Association two years in a row.

Coming from an Italian family, one of the biggest adventures of Savanna's life was visiting her family's ancestral home. She hopes to go back to keep exploring her heritage.

An animal lover, Savanna moved to Madison with her cat, Kiki. On a day off, you may find her exploring the outdoors, watching crime show marathons, or rooting on her Chicago Blackhawks. If you see her out and about, be sure to say hi!

Story idea? Contact Savanna at stomei@wkow.com.