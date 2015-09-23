Sign up for news and weather email services from WKOW, 27 News - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sign up for news and weather email services from WKOW, 27 News

Sign up for the improved 27 Storm Track weather email service

The severe weather email you receive will contain the alert headlines (i.e. Tornado Watch for Dane County, WI. in effect from May 19 at 7:12 PM CDT until May 19 at 9:00 PM CDT). Below the headline is a link that says, "Click here for more information". Clicking that link will direct the user to the web page where you will find more specific information. Severe Weather Alert emails are issued by county.

Even though a user signs up to receive alerts for a specific city, the user will receive an email for any alert issued for the county that contains the user's city. The service is limited to one location per email address.

Severe weather alert emails are triggered for the following alert types:

  • Flash Flood Warning
  • Tornado Warning
  • Tornado Watch
  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning
  • Blizzard Warning
  • Winter Storm Warning
  • Hurricane Warning
  • Hurricane Watch
  • Inland Hurricane Warning
  • Inland Hurricane Watch
  • Tropical Storm Warning
  • Tropical Storm Watch
  • Inland Tropical Storm Warning
  • Inland Tropical Storm Watch
  • Tsunami Warning
  • Dust Storm Warning

Sign up for breaking news and weather email delivered directly from the 27 News team to your in-box.

  • Sign Up for Breaking News Email Here

    We've got you covered with breaking news from 27 News and WKOW.com

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.