Walker says Lincoln Hills probe 'complete' - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Walker says Lincoln Hills probe 'complete'

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker says changes to the state's John Doe law did not cause the investigation of the state's youth prison to end.    
    That investigation into alleged abuse ended earlier this week.
    The new law requires the secret John Doe investigations to end after 6 months.
    Wednesday, Walker told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that investigators felt their work was complete and they were deferring to federal authorities.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.