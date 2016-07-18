UPDATE: Case suspended against Monroe man charged with crimes against Brodhead women

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Michael Schuetz appeared in a Green County Courtroom December 21, where it was determined he is not competent, and not likely to regain competence. His case has now been suspended indefinitely.

*****

MONROE (WKOW) -- A Monroe man charged with crimes against women in Brodhead tells 27 News he's not dangerous, and says anything inappropriate he did last month was due to caffeine and prescription medication.



51-year old Michael Schuetz faces the misdemeanor charge of attempting to have a juvenile expose an intimate part, and three, misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. A judge entered a not guilty plea for Schuetz Monday, allowed him released on a signature bond, and required Schuetz have no contact with anyone under sixteen unless a responsible adult is present.



A criminal complaint states Schuetz drove up to teens or young women in Brodhead on four occasions in early June, asking them about their sexual habits and asking some of them to expose their breasts.



At a gas station June 2, the complaint states Schuetz approached a young woman and "....offered to pay her $100, $200, or even $1000 to show him her breasts."



When a 27 News reporter asked Schuetz whether he was dangerous, he was emphatic. "Oh no, oh no, never, never," Schuetz told 27 News.



In 1993, Schuetz was convicted of fourth degree sexual assault after putting his hand into the pants of a health care worker who was delivering medications to him. Schuetz acknowledged to 27 News his actions more than twenty years ago, but repeated he represents no danger.



"I've been on medications, all kinds of medications," Schuetz tells 27 News. "When I was young, they couldn't find the right medicine. I've been on medications, I think it's been twenty, twenty-five years." Schuetz says the medications address mental health issues.



Schuetz blames any untoward behavior on consuming too much caffeine, combined with medications.



"I get worked up, because I can hardly keeps things straight as it is," Schuetz tells 27 News.



Schuetz's June arrest and subsequent release on $450 bond prompted an online petition, with hundreds of signers calling for serious consequences for Schuetz, and close monitoring.



One of those signing the petition was Amber Hawkinson, the mother of one of the teenage victims. Hawkinson tells 27 News she's disappointed no felony charge was lodged against Schuetz. She also says indications of Schuetz's mental instability should be addressed.



"There should be monitoring implemented by a legal entity," Hawkinson says.



Green County District Attorney Gary Luhman declines comment on Shuetz's mental health, and it has not been addressed during the criminal case to this point.



Luhman says he explored possible felony charges, but says there was a lack of evidence to lodge one.



"We didn't feel there was a sufficient basis to charge enticement of a child because there was no attempt to cause, or language that would suggest an intent to cause a child to enter a vehicle," Luhman tells 27 News.



Luhman's request Schuetz be banned from Brodhead unless accompanied by a responsible adult as a bail condition was rejected by a judge, who called it a potentially unconstitutional restriction on movement.



Schuetz is scheduled to appear in Green County court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 16.





