Our Wisconsin: Equity and Justice For All?

Some ideas to consider if you're interested in becoming involved with narrowing Wisconsin's extreme racial disparities.

(WKOW) --- In this installment of the award-winning documentary series, Our Wisconsin, we dig deeper into the issues that some say prove our state is the most racist in America.

Racial disparities, the difference between how people of different races are treated, are extreme and widespread in Wisconsin. The state has the nation's biggest disparities between white and black people in everything from infant mortality, to student performance and graduation rates, to unemployment and poverty, to arrest and incarceration rates.

We hear from people impacted by those disparities and examine how the history of race in America has created systems and institutions that have effectively relegated many blacks to a second-class citizen status. And, we discover why there's hope that the dire situation the nation and state are now in is actually the perfect time to make meaningful change.

More than two dozen people, most of them African American, share their experiences and perspectives on the problems and challenges of living in Wisconsin. Then, a panel of concerned citizens joins us to talk about what needs to be done to give everyone a chance to be part of Wisconsin's image as one of the best places to live in America.

Click on the video boxes above to watch; the program is divided into two parts for online purposes.