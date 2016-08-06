Medical examiner's office identifies bicyclist killed in Oregon hit & run

An attorney for the man accused in the fatal, hit and run of a bicyclist in the Town of Oregon says the man thought he hit a deer and went on to his landscaping job.

OREGON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of a man hit and killed while bicycling in Dane County Friday.



Shelton C. Berel, 33, was killed when he was hit by a car while biking around 6:30 a.m. on Lincoln Road near Hillcrest in the town of Oregon, according to the office. Berel was from Oregon.



Dane County Sheriff's investigators say the 35-year-old driver left the scene of the crash but was later arrested. Kevin Meister, of Brooklyn, faces a tentative charge of hit and run causing death.

The crash is still under investigation.

