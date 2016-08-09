Man accused in Dane County fatal hit-and-run thought he hit deer

MADISON (WKOW) -- An attorney for the man accused in the fatal, hit and run of a bicyclist in the Town of Oregon says the man thought he hit a deer and went on to his landscaping job.



A court commissioner set bail Tuesday for 35-year old Kevin Meister of Brooklyn at $5,000. Meister's bail was posted Tuesday at 5 p.m. and he was released from the Dane County jail. Assistant district attorney Shaun O'Connell says it's expected Meister will be charged with hit and run causing death, and possibly other charges next week.



Authorities say Meister's truck hit and killed 33-year old bicyclist Shelton Berel Friday at 6:30 a.m. on a county road in the Town of Oregon.



Meister's attorney Richard Jones says Meister believed he had hit a deer, and drove to the headquarters of the landscaping company he works for. Jones says law enforcement officers took Meister into custody at a job site later Friday.



O'Connell says Meister has struggled with drug abuse, injecting vicodin and other narcotics, but authorities have offered no information on any drug use by Meister on the day of the fatal collision.

Authorities say two witnesses say Meister's truck was weaving prior to the collision.



Online court records show Meister's record of traffic violations is extensive, including a revocation of his driver's license. But Meister has no criminal record.



Meister's bail conditions include no driving.