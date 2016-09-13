email | Twitter | Facebook | Blog

27 Storm Track Meteorologist Max Tsaparis comes to Madison from WTXL in Tallahassee, FL where he worked for more than three years. He has earned the highest level Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society and is an Associated Press winner for his science outreach stories.

Prior to working in Florida, Max worked down the road at WTVO / WQRF in Rockford, IL. He is a graduate of Florida State University, where he studied meteorology, communications and math.

Though the Sunshine State will always hold a special place in his heart, the Midwest is his home. Max grew up in the Chicagoland area and is happy to be close to family again.

When Max isn't obsessing over weather, you can find him playing piano, reading a Peanuts Gang comic strip, or stuffing his face at the nearest restaurant. He's a definite foodie.