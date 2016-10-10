Nick Buffo joined 27 News as a multimedia journalist in July 2016. In November 2017, he became Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend Co-Anchor. He also reports for Wake Up Wisconsin throughout the week.

He is excited to be a part of the Madison and Southern Wisconsin community.

Nick comes to Madison from Chicago, Illinois, where he studied Broadcast Journalism at DePaul University. During his time at DePaul, he was a reporter and anchor for their weekly newscast, Good Day DePaul. During his time on the student-run show, Nick was awarded a NATAS Student Achievement Award by the Chicago/Midwest chapter for his in-depth coverage on homelessness in Chicago. Nick also worked alongside veteran journalist, Carol Marin at NBC5 Chicago. During his time at NBC5, he helped Marin cover various investigative pieces including the officer-involved shooting of Laquan McDonald, which led to a federal investigation into the Chicago Police Department and the resignation of the police chief. He also served another internship at CBS's 93 XRT radio station, where he worked with their promotions department. At the end of his tenure at DePaul, he was recognized by faculty as the Outstanding Journalist for Good Day DePaul.

Nick grew up just outside of Chicago. He is a fan of the Chicago Cubs, and cried tears of joy from Madison as he watched the Cubbies win the World Series in 2016. He also loves traveling, exploring the outdoors, discovering cool new restaurants, and meeting new people.

If you see Nick around Madison, be sure to stop and say hello! If you have a story idea and would like to get into contact with him, he can be reached at his email: nbuffo@wkow.com