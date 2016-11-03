UPDATE: WI State Trooper narrowly missed, witnesses fatal wrong-way crash on I-94

DEERFIELD (WKOW)-- Wisconsin state trooper Craig Morehouse had a close call late Wednesday night, when a driver going the wrong way on the interstate nearly hit him head on.



"He missed me by a couple of feet," Morehouse explains. "The car in front of me he missed by inches."



Morehouse was called to I-94 near Deerfield around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after a driver reported seeing another driver who may be impaired. Morehouse got to the scene a few minutes later.



"I saw him driving on the road and at this point, we don't know why, but he suddenly decided to turn around. he started heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic."



After nearly being hit, Morehouse saw the driver hit two cars less than a hundred yards ahead of him. Immediately after the impact Morehouse rushed in to help the victims.



"Some of the people were ejected from their cars," Morehouse explains. "I was trying to find them in the grass."



One of the cars involved in the crash also started on fire. Morehouse says he was able to put it out quickly before it got out of control.



Additional troopers, officers and first responders all got to the scene less than ten minutes later.



"Cars were basically unrecognizable as cars," Morehouse explains. "There was a lot of damage."

Investigators say the man who caused the crashes is a 32-year-old man from Waunakee. He was airlifted to UW Hospital and is currently being treated for life threatening injuries.



One of the cars he hit was carrying four people, all of them between the ages of 26 and 28. Officials say the driver of that vehicle was rushed by ambulance to UW Hospital as well. His three passengers however, all died at the scene.



The driver and sole occupant, a 23-year-old man in another vehicle also died at the scene.



Investigators say it will take several days to figure out the exact details of this crash.

"You want to make something like this as thorough and complete as possible, that does require some time," Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. William Miller says.



A debriefing session has been scheduled for Friday morning, involving the Wisconsin State Patrol and numerous other agencies involved in the response. Investigators also plan to use a computer program to create a rendering of the accident so they can get a 3-dimensional look at what happened.



