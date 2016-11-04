Man accused of causing fatal interstate crash repeat drunk driver

Four people were killed and two were injured in a crash where Wisconsin State Patrol says the driver of an SUV was heading the wrong way down the interstate.

Four people were killed and two were injured in a crash where Wisconsin State Patrol says the driver of an SUV was heading the wrong way down the interstate.

PARDEEVILLE (WKOW) -- Municipal records show the wrong way driver suspected of causing a crash that killed four people on the interstate in Deerfield is a repeat drunk driver.

Village of Pardeeville records state 32-year-old Brysen Wills has drunk driving convictions in Buchanan County, Missouri in 2003 and 2004. Records also show Wills has drug violations in Florida in 2004 and 2006, including possession of a narcotic painkiller. The records are part of a background check done on Wills as he applied for a license to sell alcohol at a Pardeeville grocery store. Pardeeville Village Clerk Brandon Bledsoe says village trustees approved Wills' license to sell alcohol, after Wills told them his mistakes were in the past, and he had matured.

State Patrol officials identify those killed in Wednesday's collision as Clenton Hall of Waterloo, Katy Pasqualini of Milwaukee, Kimberly Ratke of Milwaukee and Patrick Wasielewski of Northbrook, Illinois. Authorities say Wills and another victim remain hospitalized.



Authorities say motorists called 911 Wednesday evening to report someone driving erratically and nearly hitting a guard rail. State Patrol officials say a responding trooper had to swerve to avoid Wills as Wills drove the wrong way on the interstate, hitting two vehicles. Authorities say alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the crashes.

****

UPDATE (WKOW) – Authorities have identified the driver who they believe caused a crash on the interstate that killed four people late Wednesday night.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 32-year-old Brysen Daniel Wills of Waunakee was driving erratically on I-94 near Deerfield just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. State Patrol units tried to catch up to the car but authorities say Wills then began driving the wrong way.

State trooper Craig Morehouse told 27 News he was almost hit by Wills during the incident, but he was able to get out of the way. Before troopers caught up to Wills, authorities say he hit two cars that were driving eastbound on the interstate.

Three people who were in one of the cars were killed. They have been identified as accountants with RitzHolman in Milwaukee. The driver of that car, 28-year-old Brian Falk of Whitefish Bay, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other car, 23-year-old Patrick Wasielewski of Northbrook, Illinois, was also killed.

Wills is in the hospital right now with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say he was likely drinking during the incident, which is still under investigation.



********



MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Three of the people killed in an interstate crash in Dane County Wednesday night have been identified by their employer, an accounting firm in Milwaukee.

The firm, RitzHolman, says the employees were Kim Radtke, of Milwaukee; Katey Pasqualini, 26, of Milwaukee, and Clenton Hall, 26, of Waterloo.

They were passengers in one of two cars state police say were hit by a third car driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 94 near Deerfield. The driver of that car those three victims were in suffered what police call life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the wrong-way car was identified as a 32-year-old Waunakee man. He also has serious injuries, and the driver of the second car police say he hit, a 23-year-old Illinois man, was killed.

WISN in Milwaukee spoke with Melodee Pasqualini, the mother of victim Katey Pasqualini, on the phone Thursday.

"Katey was a special kind of girl," Pasqualini said. "She was beautiful all the way around. Our family lost a beautiful person."