Wrong way driver in police custody at hospital

Brysen Wills - 2005 mugshot from Palm Beach County, FL Brysen Wills - 2005 mugshot from Palm Beach County, FL

MADISON (WKOW) -- Court records show a wrong way driver involved in an interstate collision with four deaths is in police custody, as he recovers from injuries at a hospital.


An affidavit to support a blood draw from 32-year old Brysen Wills states he's in custody for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, controlled substance, or both.

27 News first reported Wills has two previous driving while under the influence convictions, both in Missouri.  Records show Wills has also been convicted of possessing a narcotic painkiller, and possessing marijuana, both in Florida.

Authorities say a Honda Pilot driven by Wills was weaving, nearly hitting a guard rail, before Wills drove the wrong way on the interstate near Deerfield, hitting two other vehicles Wednesday.  Officials say in addition to four deaths, another man is in critical condition.

