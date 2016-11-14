Complaint details victim's claims that UW student was on LSD when he assaulted her

MADISON (WKOW) -- Court documents in a sex assault case against a UW-Madison student mention drug use.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, a woman tells police she was sexually assaulted by 18 year old Alec Shiva after attending a protest on campus.

The complaint details the victim's claims Shiva was under the influence of LSD when he became paranoid at the protest and begged her to go back to his dorm room.

When they arrived he pushed her into his room and locked the door. He began groping the victim, announcing his intentions to sexually assault her.

During his court hearing today, Shiva was awarded bail with a signature bond under the condition that he would not contact the victim or visit the campus without written consent from the chancellor.

Dane County Circuit Court Commissioner John Hanson acknowledged the claims are serious and warned Shiva to not violate his bail.

"I don't know what kind of a bail outcome there would be on charges this serious with the violations of conditions of bail, so don't put yourself in that position," said Hanson to Shiva while at his hearing Monday.

Shiva could face charges for second degree sexual assault, battery, false imprisonment, strangulation, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property.

While he is released on bail, he will stay with his mother in Verona.

Shiva is scheduled for a status conference on December 5th.