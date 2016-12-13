Man charged with killing bicyclist faces theft counts - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man charged with killing bicyclist faces theft counts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A man accused of striking and killing a bicyclist earlier this year in Dane County is now facing theft charges.
   The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2hsJvL1 ) reports a criminal complaint filed Tuesday charges 35-year-old Brooklyn resident Kevin Meister with 12 misdemeanor theft counts. Authorities accuse Meister of stealing landscaping equipment from two companies and later pawning it.
   Meister was charged in August with hit and run causing death and second-degree reckless homicide in the death of 33-year-old Shelton Berel, of Madison. Authorities have said Meister told officials he thought he hit a deer, but was late for work so he kept on going.
   The complaint filed Tuesday shows a detective investigating the August incident found a letter from a pawn shop in Meister's vehicle, prompting him to search for the equipment.
   Meister declined to comment to The Associated Press Tuesday.

