Celebrate the holidays with easy to make dishes and cocktails

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just in time for the holidays, Chef Rod Ladson from Bonefish Grill made a return visit to Wake Up Wisconsin to help viewers conquer a delectable holiday dish.

Chef Ladson walked us through the steps of creating his restaurants signature Misoyaki Sea Bass. He also showed us their signature Winter White Cosmo.

For more information, and to check out the latest seasonal fish dishes click here.

Misoyaki Sea Bass

Ingredients:

- 4 TBSP Light Brown Sugar

- 2 TBSP White Miso Paste

- 1 TBSP Mirin (Sweet rice wine)

- 1 TBSP Sake (Rice wine)

- 2 each 7 oz Sea Bass Fillets

- 1 TBSP Vegetable Oil

Directions:

1. Place light brown sugar, white miso paste, mirin and sake in mixing bowl.

2. Mix well with a whisk until the ingredients are fully combined.

3. Add sea bass fillets to the mixing bowl.

4. Gently massage the sauce into the fish while turning to fully coat.

5. Cover the mixing bowl and allow to marinate for 12 hours.

6. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

7. Place a medium sized, oven-safe sauté pan over medium high heat.

8. Add 1 TBSP of vegetable oil to sauté pan.

9. Remove sea bass from marinade and allow any excess marinade to drain.

10. Sear the sea bass on both sides until caramelized, about 2-3 minutes per side.

11. Finish cooking in the oven until the fish is done.

12. Transfer sea bass to the plate and drizzle any sauce from the pan over top.

13. Serve with your favorite green vegetable and rice.

Winter White Cosmo

Ingredients: Volume:

Your Favorite Vodka 2 oz

Cointreau .25 oz

Fresh Lime Juice/Simple Syrup Mixture .50 oz

White Cranberry Juice 1.5 oz

Cranberries (floating as garnish) 3 to 4 cranberries

Procedure:

Combine ingredients over ice in shaker tin. Shake & strain into chilled martini glass. For a festive touch garnish with 3-4 floating cranberries.

Secrets to Shake it up

* Make your own cranberry vodka infusion, by placing cranberries in your favorite vodka and allow it to infuse for 48- 72 hours.

* For a stronger Cosmo flavor, substitute your favorite Citron flavored vodka.

* For a fun twist and a little bit sweeter flavor use St.Germain Elderflower Liqueur in place of the Cointreau.

* Increase the volume of all ingredients by 10 and serve punch style. Freeze cranberries in a block of ice so not only does it keep the punch chilled but also looks fun and festive for your holiday party!