Help save lives at the 31st annual Holiday Blood Drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross is looking for your help at its 31st annual Madison Holiday Blood Drive.

The annual Holiday Blood Drive is the largest one-day blood drive in the American Red Cross Badger-Hawkeye Blood Services Region, with more than 700 community members rolling up a sleeve to help save lives each year. This year’s event will reach a special milestone of more than 20,000 donations made since its inception.

On Thursday, Julie Houg with the American Red Cross stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the upcoming blood drive.

To help make sure patients continue to receive the blood products they need this winter, the Red Cross is partnering with WKOW and Wisconsin State Journal to host the annual Holiday Blood Drive on December 23 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center.

Attendees can help make history, save lives, enjoy entertainment and holiday refreshments, and receive a free Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Blood donors of all types are needed. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.