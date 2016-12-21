Packers ask for fans to help shovel stadium ahead of Saturday’s - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers ask for fans to help shovel stadium ahead of Saturday’s game

Posted: Updated:

GREEN BAY (WKOW) – The Green Bay Packers are calling for local help shoveling out Lambeau Field.

WKOW's Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports after last weekend’s storm, the snow piled up in the stadium and it needs to be cleared out ahead of the Packers-Vikings game on Christmas Eve.

The team is asking for as many as 650 people to remove snow Thursday, Dec. 22.

Shovelers should report to the Mills Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Fans will be paid $10 per hour upon completion of work. The Packers provide the shovels.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.