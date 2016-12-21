Waupun students donate to children at hospital ahead of holidays

MADISON (WKOW) -- Patients at the American Family Children's Hospital received a special visit Wednesday from students at Waupun High School.

The senior students passed out toys and gift cards to children spending the holiday at the hospital. It was part of a senior class project that students are required to take.

Senior Erin Huizenga says the class project is up to the students to decide. Their only guideline is to focus on doing something with their community.

Through a Sadie Hawkins Dance fundraiser, the class raised over $1,000 for their project.

Huizenga says it feels good to give back.

"We thought, who is more in need than children that are stuck here in the hospital during Christmas. We thought one way to bring joy would be to bring toys and gift cards and anything that would put the spirit up," she said.