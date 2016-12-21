Judge to decide whether state can retry man for Berit Beck murder

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WKOW) – A judge is set to decide whether a 63-year-old man will stand trial for a second time for a 1990 murder in Fond du Lac County.

WKOW'S Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports Dennis Brantner had a motion hearing at the Fond du Lac County court house Wednesday.

WBAY reports in June, Brantner’s first trial for the murder of Berit Beck ended with a jury unable to reach a verdict on the 1st Degree Murder charge. The judge declared a mistrial.

A jurors say they believed Brantner was guilty, but one juror wouldn’t agree with the majority. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney requested a re-trial.

Eighteen year-old Berit Beck disappeared on July 17 of 1990 while traveling from her home in Sturtevant to Appleton for work. Her van was found in Fond du Lac, and her body was discovered in a ditch outside Waupun.

Brantner was arrested 25 years later when investigators got a hit on fingerprints found in Beck’s van.

The prosecution said Berit Beck didn’t know Dennis Brantner, yet when her van was found, his fingerprints were inside the vehicle.

WBAY reports the defense claimed there was no indication Brantner’s DNA was found inside the van. Attorney Powell also said no one can prove Brantner was in Fond du Lac at the time of Beck’s disappearance.

Brantner is serving a 6 year prison sentence on unrelated drug charges.