Rampaging vandal ransacks downtown Madison businesses

MADISON (WKOW) -- At least two downtown Madison businesses were ransacked, in cases authorities believe were much more about vandalism, than any burglary.



Police officials says damage and destruction to Aro Eberly Architects at 116 King Street, and Francisco's Cantina at 121 East Main Street, are likely linked.

Manager Luke Semenas at the nearby Argus Bar says before the vandalism, a customer at his tavern got into a fight outside the bar, and then tried to break into the bar after closing time.



"We have him on camera trying to come in here a couple of times, the downstairs area, and the upstairs area, but all the doors were locked," Semenas tells 27 News.

Francisco Cantina's owner Francisco Gonzalez says someone forced their way into his business through a back door. Gonzalez says the intruder broke $2,000 worth of liquor bottles. "About forty, fifty bottles on the floor," Gonzalez says. "I'm sure he took some."



Gonzalez says the vandal even appears to have taken time to gloat over his destruction. "I think he even sit down. He brought a bottle and a glass, and he sit down to drink," Gonzalez says.



One of the owners of Aro Eberly declines comment to 27 News on the damage, although the business was closed midday Wednesday, with glass littering the stairwell to the second floor firm. Madison Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain says an intruder may have accessed the business via a fire escape. A worker gingerly removed from glass shards from a broken window at the fire escape landing.



Gonzalez says this is the first break-in for his business in more than five years of operation, and it stirs his emotions. "(I'm) Mad. Upset," Gonzalez says.

Semenas says the bar patron who tried to break into the Argus is a suspect in the crimes at the other businesses. Semenas says he had never seen the man in the bar before. Before the fight outside, Semenas says the man's patronage was uneventful, as the customer nursed a beer, and bought a round for those around him.



Semenas says it's hard to shake the feeling he's somewhat responsible, after breaking up the fight, and watching the man angrily separate from others. He says he thought the man would move on and call it a night.

"He destroyed a business essentially," Semenas says of the vandalism to the restaurant.



DeSpain says it's possible nothing was taken from the architectural firm. Gonzalez says little was stolen from the restaurant.



