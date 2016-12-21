PETA protests shopping for wool

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals gathered Wednesday to protest how sheep are treated during the harvesting of their wool.

The protesters gathered in front of Grand Avenue Mall in Milwaukee around midday.

One of the protesters was holding a dead lamb. Another was holding a sign that said, "The naked truth: wool hurts." PETA says they're protesting to call for a wool-free winter.

"Abuse is the norm, not the exception at shearing sheds across the world. Through our international expose, we found sheep shears slamming sheep to the ground, twisting their necks, even shearing off parts off their body," said PETA Campaign Specialist Matt Bruce.

Instead of wearing wool, PETA says you should wear warm cotton or acrylic fabrics.