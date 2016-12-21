Voters ask judges to throw out Wisconsin's voting district maps

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorneys for 12 Democratic voters in Wisconsin are asking a panel of three federal judges to throw out the current state Assembly district maps and start drawing new ones.

In November, those judges ruled the current district lines are unconstitutional. They said the district lines give a prohibitive advantage to Republican candidates.

“The court’s verdict last month was clear – Wisconsin’s legislative maps are unconstitutional, and the GOP majority violated the rights of Wisconsin’s citizens when they adopted the map,” said Sachin Chheda, Director of the Fair Election Project, which organized and launched the lawsuit. “Today the plaintiffs formally asked that the maps be replaced, so we can have free and fair elections in the state of Wisconsin. The citizens of Wisconsin should have a chance to elect a government which represents us.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is asking the judges to allow Republican legislators to redraw the maps, but only after the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on their appeal of the case. The state filed its request Wednesday in federal court.