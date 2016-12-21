New State Emergency Operations Center unveiled - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New State Emergency Operations Center unveiled

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a new headquarters for Wisconsin's military and emergency management officials to coordinate their disaster responses.

The ribbon was cut Wednesday at the State Emergency Operations Center and Joint Operations Center in Madison. The facility will give state emergency responders a dedicated space to collaborate, coordinate, and organize action plans when emergencies and natural disasters hit.

"This space here embodies the mission of Wisconsin Emergency Management which is to prepare our partners and ourselves to support our partners and those who are working in the field; support them with the resources they need and coordinate," says Brian Satula, Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator.

Construction of the $9.2 million facility began in November 2014.

