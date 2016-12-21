Top baby names of 2016

MADISON (WKOW) -- UnityPoint Health - Meriter has released its list of the most popular baby names of 2016.

The list was compiled from the most common first names (and spelling variations) of the nearly 4,000 babies born at Meriter.

Charlotte takes the top spot for girls. Oliver was the top choice for boys. Below are the top 10 for each gender:

Girls ?

1. Charlotte

2. Isabelle/Isabel/Isabella

3. Hazel

3. Nora/Norah

5. Sophia/Sophie/Sofia

6. Emma

7. Madeline/Madilynn

7. Vivian/Vivienne

9. Evelyn/Evelynn

10. Adelynn/Adeline

10. Hannah/Hanna

Boys

1. Oliver

2. Henry

3. Jackson/Jaxon

4. Alexander

4. Benjamin

6. Charles/Charlie

6. Samuel

6. William

6. Wyatt

10. Noah