UPDATE: Brother of homicide victim "stunned" by her death

MADISON (WKOW) -- The brother of the homicide victim who died in Wednesday night's Madison east side shooting says he was "stunned" when learned of his sister's death.

Ebrima Jallow lives in the African Nation of Gambia, where is sister Fatoumata Jallow lived before emigrating to the United States.

Jallow was contacted about her death from an uncle in the United States.

"I was completely stunned, I'm saddened definitely," said Jallow, who says his sister moved to the US to live with her father in Madison. "It's a difficult moment for the entire family here, people are now trying to cope with Fatoumata's death."

Jallow didn't say how his sister emigrated to the US, he says she left after finishing school in Gambia.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The suspect in Wednesday night's gun homicide on Madison's eastside confessed to police immediately upon his arrest for killing a 23 year-old African woman and injuring another female, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Dane County District Attorney's Office Friday.

25 year-old Ali Hassan made his initial court appearance Friday afternoon, facing one charge of homicide for killing Fatoumata Jallow, who who had just emigrated to the United States four months ago from Gambia, according to her cousin - City of Madison 17th District Alder Samba Baldeh.

Hassan faces another charge of attempted homicide for shooting a second unidentified woman at least ten times.

"I shot everyone in that house," Hassan told the arresting officer, according to the criminal complaint.

Both shootings happened at a group home for cognitively disabled adults where Hassan had worked with the women as caretakers.

According to Alder Baldeh, Jallow had filed a harassment complaint against Hassan with the company they both worked for - REM Wisconsin.

Baldeh said Hassan had been treating Jallow like he was her master at the group home.

As a result of the complaint, Hassan had been transferred to another REM Wisconsin facility.

"She was the most respectful human being you will ever meet in the world," Alder Baldeh said when asked to describe Jallow, who had been living with him since coming to Madison.

Hassan was silent as a Dane County court commissioner ordered his bail set at $1 million.



"The further conditions will be that he not possess any kind of a dangerous weapon, that he surrender any firearms and any passports, current or expired immediately if he's released from jail," said Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison city councilperson says the fatal victim of a shooting at a group home filed a complaint against the suspected gunman, resulting in a change in his employment.



"She did not feel this was a safe and professional work place," east-side alder Amanda Hall tells 27 News.



Madison Police officials identify the homicide suspect as 25-year old Ali Hassan of Fitchburg. They say Hassan, the 23-year old fatal victim, and a 31-year old woman who was wounded in Wednesday's gun fire, all worked for the group home's parent company, Rem Wisconsin. Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain says the violence was targeted at the workers. Authorities say three cognitively disabled people living in the group home at 5333 Kevins Way were not harmed.



Hall says the fatal victim - who authorities say is originally from Africa, but has not been identified - took steps to address Hassan's conduct. "Did file some type of complaint regarding the professional behavior of the man we now have as the suspected assailant," Hall says.



Hall characterizes what the woman co-worker maintained Hassan about his actions. "Unprofessional, unchivalrous behavior," Hall tells 27 News.



No spokesperson from Rem Wisconsin has returned a call from 27 News seeking comment on the work place and the violence.



Nicole Hoffman says the group home has been a good neighbor, noting when neighbors expressed concerns several years ago about the propriety of one group home worker's actions, REM Wisconsin representatives addressed the issue.



"We've gotten to know the residents and the families," Hoffman says. "The workers are very nice, too."



"For this to happen, it's quite shocking," Hoffman says.

At Hassan's Fitchburg apartment complex Thursday, police officers supervised the towing of a car, and the inspection of another vehicle. A manager who asked to remain anonymous tells 27 News Hassan has lived there for two years, with no issue.



DeSpain says there's no indication from police records any friction between Hassan or any other employee required police intervention previously.



A spokesperson for the Dane County District Attorney's office says Hassan is scheduled to make a court appearance Friday.



Hall says Hassan's transfer alone is hard to comprehend as a reason for shooting two people. "Obviously, that doesn't explain picking up a gun and shooting an employee at the work place, a transfer to another facility," Hall tells 27 News. "I don't begin to understand the thought process that takes place there."



DeSpain says the wounded worker's 911 call, despite being hit by several gun shots, courageously ensured responding officers had a chance to catch the suspect. He says the worker is hospitalized in stable condition.



UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for shooting two REM Wisconsin employees at a home on Madison's east side Wednesday night.

According to a news release, Ali Hassan, 25, of Fitchburg is being charged with one count of first degree intentional homicide of a 23-year-old Madison woman and one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide of a 31-year-old Madison woman.

While police have not determined the motive of the shooting, they say the suspect and victims worked for the same company.

The woman who was hurt in the shooting is out of surgery and in stable condition, police say. She was shot several times. Madison Police credit her strength to call 911 and identify the suspect as the reason police were able to take Hassan into custody as he tried to get away.

Meanwhile, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office is performing an autopsy on the 23-year-old woman killed to determine the exact cause and manner of her death. The ME's staff will released the woman's identity after family has been notified.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police Chief Mike Koval says one woman was killed and another is severely hurt in a shooting on Kevins Way on the city's east side. The second victim had surgery after being shot multiple times. Her condition is unknown at this time.

"Because this individual had a semi-automatic weapon, numerous rounds were fired off. The woman who was obviously in surgery and struggling for her life was hit multiple times," Chief Koval added.

He says the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in a home that houses cognitively disabled adults. Koval says the victims were two employees of the REM Wisconsin group home on the 5300 block of Kevins Way. Three adults who live at the home were all unharmed.

According to MPD, the woman who was transported to surgery managed to call 911.

"It's remarkable to me that the first offering that set MPD in motion on this was a woman who was shot multiple times. The fact that she could muster up the capacity and the resolve to get that information out to us is remarkable," Chief Koval said.

Authorities say a 25-year-old man, likely from Fitchburg, was detained just a few blocks away from where the shooting happened after his vehicle crashed into a car with a mother and her 7-year-old child inside. They both were unharmed. Police say they apprehended the 25-year-old man without incident at the scene of the crash on the 5000 block of Open Wood Way, just blocks away from the shooting.

Madison police believe the person of interest knew the woman who was killed in the shooting. Chief Koval added the woman was from Africa, making the identification process difficult.

According to MPD, a semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene of the shooting. Police are investigating as they try to find a motive. They add, there is no danger to the public.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say they are investigating a death on the city's east side.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain says the investigation is in the 5300 block of Kevins Way.

DeSpain says Chief Mike Koval will release more information about the death at 9:15 p.m. 27 News will be at the chief's news conference and we'll bring you the latest on WKOW.com and tonight on 27 News at 10.