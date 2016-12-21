Cavs without Love and Smith, top Bucks for second night in a row

The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
Former Badgers star Derek Stepan has been traded from the New York Rangers to the Arizona Coyotes.More >>
If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things: One- he loves the game of golf. And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell. Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship.More >>
According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
The White House says it has found "potential" evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.More >>
A company celebrated an expansion of its existing Green County facility with Governor Walker Monday morning, but in a sign of the times that expansion does not include a guarantee of new jobs.More >>
On the same day the Congressional Budget Office projected 22 million Americans would lose their insurance under the Senate GOP health care plan, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) again warned Republican leaders not to push the bill to a vote this week.More >>
The growing problem of well water contamination in Wisconsin was the featured topic on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.More >>
A national voting rights advocate is in Madison this weekend, pushing for lawmakers to do more to protect voters' rights.More >>
A federal judge issued a stinging rebuke Friday of disciplinary practices at Wisconsin's youth prisons, saying state officials have demonstrated a "callous indifference" to the harm caused to juvenile inmates by the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles.More >>
Meet feline officer Kelsey. This little stray caught the eye, and heart, of a Lakeland, Florida police sergeant.More >>
London Police say manslaughter charges are among moves being considered over the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall around 4:00 Thursday morning right near the Louisiana-Texas state borders.More >>
