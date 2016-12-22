Annual Holiday Blood Drive held at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross is looking for your help at its 31st annual Madison Holiday Blood Drive.

The annual Holiday Blood Drive is the largest one-day blood drive in the American Red Cross Badger-Hawkeye Blood Services Region, with more than 700 community members rolling up a sleeve to help save lives each year.

This year’s event reached a special milestone of more than 20,000 donations made since its inception.

The Red Cross is proud to partner with WKOW and the Wisconsin State Journal to host the annual Holiday Blood Drive on December 23 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center.

“The winter months can be among the most challenging times of year for the American Red Cross to collect enough blood donations,” said Michelle Meekma-Yaun, account manager for the Red Cross. “Many donors are busy with holiday activities, and inclement weather can force the cancellation of blood drives. Additionally, some donors become temporarily ineligible because of seasonal illnesses. We sincerely appreciate our donors’ commitment to helping save lives year after year.”

