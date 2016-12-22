What's Going Around: Common colds and stomach flu

MADISON (WKOW) -- The past week, doctors have seen a few different viruses going around the Madison area. Amy Wagner is a physician assistant with Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin. She works at the Capitol Clinic in Madison.

Wagner says she's seeing Rhinovirus, Coronavirus and Parainfluenza. Each can give you common cold symptoms. Sometimes you'll have a fever.

To treat. Wagner says to get rest, take in more fluids and use a nasal saline rinse like the Neti pot. You can take cough drops or Benadryl if you have a cough.

Wagner says to see a health care provider though if your symptoms get more severe or if your fever lasts four or five days. These viruses can sometimes lead to ear infections, sinus infections or pneumonia if your symptoms last more than a few weeks.

Wagner is also seeing norovirus and that will give you the stomach flu. You'll feel nauseous, you may vomit, have diarrhea, body aches or fever. Once you start vomiting, rest your stomach for an hour then sip fluids. Wagner says to drink room temperature fluids like water, Pedialyte or Gatorade.

take acetaminophen for fever and body aches.

Wagner says to remember this is really contagious and you can't really kill the virus with hand sanitizers or wipes. Wagner says instead, wash your hands with soap and water.

See a doctor right away if you develop blood in your vomit or stool, you become dehydrated or dizzy, aren't urinating or have muscle cramps.

