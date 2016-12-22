Authorities remove truck that fell through ice

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities helped remove a pick-up truck that broke through the ice on Lake Wisconsin early Thursday morning.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the truck broke through the ice approximately 30 yards from shore near the Sunset Harbor Boat Landing in West Point Township.

The driver of the vehicle was an 82-year-old man from the Lodi area. He was able to remove himself from the vehicle and get to shore. He was not injured.

Due to the cold water and air temperature, the driver was treated on scene by EMS and transported to the Sauk Prairie Hospital for precautionary measures.

Authorities want to remind fishermen and outdoor enthusiasts to be mindful of the ice thickness whenever going out onto the ice. They recommend carrying personal safety equipment whenever venturing onto the ice for in the event you do fall through.