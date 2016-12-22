UPDATE: Woman charged in Monroe cat hoarding case sentenced to 36 months of probation

MONROE (WKOW) --- Delores Marti of Monroe was sentenced Thursday after entering a "no contest" plea to charges of mistreating animals.

A judge sentenced Marti to 36 months of probation, counseling if recommended by Green County Department of Corrections, and she is not allowed to possess any cats for five years.

In August officials removed over 50 cats from Marti's home, five cats were found dead.

"She acknowledges she had a problem," said her attorney, Chuck Wellington, who told the judge in court Thursday that the incident is troubling for Marti because it stems from her love of cats. "She's lost everything, all because of a love of cats that went way beyond the realm of reason."

Green County district attorney Craig Nolen says her probation should ensure that she stays away from possessing any animals, including cats.

"The availability of probation allows probation officers to check and ensure that there are no pets," said Nolen, who was pleased with the outcome of her sentence. "The best result is what we reached here today, ensuring that Ms. Marti receives that appropriated treatments that she needs, as well as all cats, are protected."

During her sentence hearing, Marti argued that the discovery of the cats does not reflect her character.

"What people may think of me as a person...does not represent me as a person and that is very troubling for me to deal with," said Marti.

Marti's home has since been sold and she must pay the city of Monroe $10,000 in restitution costs.

