UPDATE: Woman charged in Monroe cat hoarding case sentenced to 36 months of probation

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the coroner has been called to a serious crash north of Fennimore.More >>
While the semi has been removed from a crash scene in Madison, the ramp from NB I-39 to WB U.S. 12/18 is still closed.More >>
Madison police say the suspect who robbed a PDQ overnight was described as having red-colored hair and "messed up" teeth.More >>
Madison police shed some light Monday on a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning in south Madison, revealing the suspect and victim were in a "domestic relationship". They had previously identified the two men as roommates who has known each other a long time.More >>
Madison police say the third of four suspects in a recent homicide in Madison is now in custody.More >>
