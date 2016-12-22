Ice Castle in Wisconsin Dells to open to public soon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ice Castle in Wisconsin Dells to open to public soon

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Right now there is a ice castle being built in the Wisconsin Dells.

You can find it at one of the parking lots at Mt. Olympus. Tickets to see the Ice Castles are $10 for general admission if you buy online and $15 on site.

They plan to open to the public in early January. Click here for more info.

