Only on 27 News: New mobile lunch program ensures hungry kids don't go without this holiday season

MADISON (WKOW) -- You've heard of Meals on Wheels for seniors, but a Madison-based food pantry is adapting that model for at-risk kids.

"Let's roll guys!" River Food Pantry's Lunch Program Manager Julie McCoubrey happily told three East High School student volunteers driving meals to hundreds Thursday afternoon.

With school now out for the holidays, McCoubrey knows there is a need, but she wasn't sure how well the program would be received.

"It's a brave thing to do to start something and not really know what the reception is gonna be like," McCoubrey said. "It takes a lot of coordination," she added.

A lot of coordination all to complete six stops in just two hours.

The lunch program is available to students during the summer months, and most recently the weekends. The holidays are something new.

"With this we just sort of hacked it out," River Foods Pantry Director Jenny Czerkas said. She says they had the support of the community and parents to make it a reality. A reality she hopes grows even bigger with two vans and maybe more.

"We would like to eventually add stops and tentatively have multiple stops and routes going on," Czerkas said.

Volunteers will be out Monday-Friday during the school holiday period. If you'd like to volunteer or donate, click here.