Police chase in Verona ends with suspects in custody

VERONA (WKOW) -- A police chase in Verona shut down part of US 18/151 after 7:30 Thursday night.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says authorities were pursuing two suspects wanted for a robbery in Iowa County.

They were able to use spike strips to stop the vehicle at the intersection of PB.

Authorities say one suspect was arrested immediately, the other tried to flee but authorities say that person was found shortly after, using a K9 unit.