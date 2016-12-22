Globe University closing Wisconsin campuses - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Globe University closing Wisconsin campuses

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Globe University is pulling out of its Wisconsin locations by the end of this year.

An announcement on their website states the company will end operations at Wisconsin campuses - including here in Madison -- by December 31.

Globe will transfer administration of those campuses to Utah-based Broadview University. Students would still be at the same campuses here in Wisconsin, and would be able to finish the degrees they've started. 

Students will have the option to complete their program at the campus, or online through an agreement approved with Broadview.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.