Globe University closing Wisconsin campuses

MADISON (WKOW) -- Globe University is pulling out of its Wisconsin locations by the end of this year.

An announcement on their website states the company will end operations at Wisconsin campuses - including here in Madison -- by December 31.

Globe will transfer administration of those campuses to Utah-based Broadview University. Students would still be at the same campuses here in Wisconsin, and would be able to finish the degrees they've started.

Students will have the option to complete their program at the campus, or online through an agreement approved with Broadview.