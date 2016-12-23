Wisconsin Republicans eye splitting up DNR - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin Republicans eye splitting up DNR

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republicans in control of the Wisconsin state Legislature are considering splitting up the Department of Natural Resources, scattering parks, forestry, environmental, hunting and fishing programs among three existing agencies and two new ones.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Thursday (http://bit.ly/2hv3V5B ) that lawmakers behind the plan say they're pursuing the dramatic change because the DNR is not working in its current form.

And Gov. Scott Walker tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he sees the plan as worth pursuing.

Republicans have tried to break up the DNR in the past but have fallen short. The plans have traditionally met with opposition from outdoor clubs and environmental groups.

The latest proposal comes from state Rep. Adam Jarchow, a Republican from Balsam Lake.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.