3 arrested in Janesville during drug investigation

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Three men were arrested during a drug investigation in Janesville.



The Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit was looking into 29-year-old Andre Rainey. Police say Rainey was distributing controlled substances in Janesville and other parts of Rock County.



Shortly after 8:30 on Thursday, there was a traffic stop on Laurel Ave. and S. Chatham St. Rainey was inside the vehicle along with two other people. A K9 officer and his handler found illegal contraband.



Police say they found 15.3 grams of Heroin, 15.2 grams of Cocaine, and 6.5 grams of THC.



Rainey was arrested and charged with possession of all three drugs with intent to deliver. 24-year-old Johnathan Greenwood was arrested and charged with maintaining a drug trafficking vehicle. 24-year-old Brandon Knutson was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.



Authorities are still investigating this incident.