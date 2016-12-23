Search for AWOL Dane Co. inmate

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- An inmate from the Dane County Jail is AWOL.



Dane County Sheriff's Office says Saul R. Garcia-Rosario left the Public Safety Building at about 7:35 Thursday morning to go to work. He was supposed to be back at 4:45, but didn't come back.



He is serving a 135-day Huber sentence for his 3rd OWI offense.



If you have information on where Garcia-Rosario is, you're asked to call 911.