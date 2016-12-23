UPDATE: Town of Burke woman missing since Thursday found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A missing woman from the town of Burke has been found, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says 43-year-old Heidi A. Smithe had last been seen Thursday morning at her home. Friday night, the sheriff's office says she's been found safe and was taken to the hospital.

******

TOWN OF BURKE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking for 43-year-old Heidi A. Smithe.



She was last seen Thursday at about 8:45 a.m. at her home. She could be driving a 2008 Lexus with Wisconsin plates: 972-DMJ.



She is 5'5" tall, weighs about 105 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information can call the non-emergency line at the Dane County Communications Center at (608) 266-4948.