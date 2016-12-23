Italian police: Berlin attack suspect killed

MILAN, Italy (WKOW) -- Police in Milan shot and killed the main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack in a shootout Friday morning, according to the Italian state police.

The shootout happened during a routine police check at about 3:00 a.m. in Milan's Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood.

Italian news agency ANSA reports the suspect took a gun out of his backpack when he was asked to show his identity papers. He was killed in a shootout that followed, and one police officer was hurt, but the officer is expected to be okay.

Various sources in Milan and Rome have confirmed to ANSA, the man killed was Anis Amri. Authorities say he is responsible for the truck attack Monday in Berlin that killed 12 people.

The Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni tells the media that he called German Chancellor Angela Merkel to tell her about Amri's death. He said it shows the importance of law enforcement collaboration nationally and internationally.

