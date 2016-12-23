78-year-old woman, 83-year-old man found dead in Superior - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

78-year-old woman, 83-year-old man found dead in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities are investigating after a 78-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man were found dead outside their home in Superior.

Authorities say that after a preliminary investigation, they do not believe there was foul play. But they are awaiting results of autopsies. Those could be available next week.

The man and woman were found Wednesday in the Butler Park area, in the southwest section of Superior. Their names aren't being released until family members are notified.

