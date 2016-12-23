Police arrest man accused of robberies in Dane and Juneau counties

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say they worked with multiple police departments in the region on the arrest of a Mauston man suspected in multiple armed robberies.

Mauston police arrested William Leroy. 41, on Tuesday. He is charged with armed robbery in Juneau County and Madison police have referred charges to the Dane County District Attorney's Office for two cash/loan store robberies in the city.

Those two Madison armed robberies were at PLS Payday Loan on East Washington Avenue and the Cash Store on Sherman Avenue.

Police previously said the suspect in those two crimes could have also robbed cash/loan stores in La Crosse, Mauston, Watertown and Baraboo.

Madison police say an anonymous tipster gave them the name of the suspect in surveillance images, leading to Leroy's arrest.