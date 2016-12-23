Police arrest man accused of robberies in Dane and Juneau counti - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police arrest man accused of robberies in Dane and Juneau counties

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say they worked with multiple police departments in the region on the arrest of a Mauston man suspected in multiple armed robberies.

Mauston police arrested William Leroy. 41, on Tuesday. He is charged with armed robbery in Juneau County and Madison police have referred charges to the Dane County District Attorney's Office for two cash/loan store robberies in the city.

Those two Madison armed robberies were at PLS Payday Loan on East Washington Avenue and the Cash Store on Sherman Avenue.

Police previously said the suspect in those two crimes could have also robbed cash/loan stores in La Crosse, Mauston, Watertown and Baraboo.

Madison police say an anonymous tipster gave them the name of the suspect in surveillance images, leading to Leroy's arrest.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.