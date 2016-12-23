UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in string of robberies in Madison and surrounding areas

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police announced Tuesday morning they have arrested a fourth suspect in a recent string of at least five armed robberies in southern Wisconsin.

Police revealed last week they had three suspects in custody, but a fourth was still at large. That fourth suspect, Ryan Haynes, was taken into custody Monday night at East Towne Mall.

Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from a parking lot on Cottage Grove Road on Monday. The vehicle was later found at the mall and Haynes, 42, was arrested without incident when he returned to the car. He will face charges related to the robberies, as well as a charge for stealing the car.

The other three suspects in the robberies are 26-year-old Chase Strunk, 26-year-old Nathan Etheridge and 34-year-old Eric Fairchild. The police report indicates this trio, as well as Haynes, have no permanent address.

The five armed robberies in the past month were at Kelley's Market on Shopko Drive in Madison. Qdoba on Lacy Road in Fitchburg, Tienda La Preferida on W. Main Street in Whitewater, Kwik Trip on W. Main Street in the Village of Dane, and Topper Pizza on E. Washington Avenue in Madison.

